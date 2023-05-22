(Bloomberg) -- Twelve people have died of cholera and 95 have visited hospitals with symptoms that indicate they could have the disease in Hammanskraal, part of the Tshwane municipality that encompasses the South African capital.

As of Sunday, 19 cases of cholera, in addition to those who have died, were confirmed and 37 were hospitalized, the Gauteng Department of Health said in a statement. Gauteng is the province that includes Pretoria, the capital, and Johannesburg, South Africa’s biggest city.

Hundreds of people have died in Malawi and Mozambique from the disease this year and a small number of cases were previously reported in South Africa. Cholera is a diarrheal disease caused by a virus that spreads in unsanitary conditions.

“The City of Tshwane has issued a notice urging communities of Hammanskraal not to drink tap water and has supplied water tankers to the hospital and surrounding communities,” the department said.

In the Free State, a province on Gauteng’s southern border, six chases of cholera have been confirmed and 76 people have visited hospitals with diarrheal infections, the national Department of Health said in a statement on Sunday. The infections were found in the towns of Vredefort and Parys.

Read more: Cholera Risk in Malawi Climbs as Cyclone Wreaks Further Harm

(Updates death toll in headline and first paragraph and number of hospitalized in second paragaph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.