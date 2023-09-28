(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s central bank is seeking feedback by Oct. 27 on three new papers published as part of its consultations with market participants over the transition to a new rand money-market benchmark to price short-term loans.

The papers cover the bond, loan and money markets, the central bank said in a statement Thursday. They continue efforts to encourage the adoption of the South African Rand Overnight Index Average, or Zaronia, which it began publishing in November.

The intention is for Zaronia to replace the Johannesburg Interbank Average Rate — an instrument that’s used to determine the price at which South African banks buy and sell short-term money.

“Market participants are requested to consider the recommendations contained in each consultation paper and provide feedback,” the central bank said.

The papers were published by the Market Practitioners Group, which includes representatives of the central bank and commercial lenders.

