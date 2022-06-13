(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s southern Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, which includes the coastal city of Gqeberha, is facing water outages after the levels of a major dam in the Eastern Cape province dropped too low for extraction.

The Impofu Dam, the second-biggest dam supplying the municipality when full, has hit “day zero” and can no longer supply residents, water availability and usage statistics shared on the municipality’s Twitter account showed. The Churchill Dam was currently just over 9% full, with an estimated 11 days of water left, while the Loerie dam was at 44% capacity, with 37 days of water remaining, the municipality’s data showed.

The data indicates that the western parts of Nelson Mandela Bay will run out of water some time in the next week, Athol Trollip, Eastern Cape chairman of the opposition ActionSA, said in an emailed statement.

The dams supplying the municipality that’s home to about 1.3 million people have been depleted by severe drought. Much of the remaining water is of poor quality and the overuse of chemicals to treat it has led to the deaths of at least two children, livestock and vegetation.

