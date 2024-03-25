(Bloomberg) -- South African consumer confidence improved slightly in the first quarter of 2024 amid brighter prospects for the nation’s economy and household finances, and as the frequency of rolling power cuts eased.

A quarterly index measuring consumer sentiment edged up to -15 points in the three months through March from -17 in the previous quarter, FirstRand Ltd.’s First National Bank said on Monday.

While consumers remain under pressure, sentiment is significantly higher than the -23-point reading in the same period last year. Back then, power cuts, known locally as loadshedding, were leaving homes and businesses without electricity for up to 12 hours a day on some occasions. Surging food prices and the impact of rapid interest-rate increases by the central bank were also crimping households.

Loadshedding Eases

“Significantly lower levels of loadshedding and a deceleration in inflation — particularly on the food price front — likely supported consumer confidence during the first quarter,” said FNB Chief Economist Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya. “However, job losses in the fourth quarter and renewed fuel price hikes in February and March probably countered some of these positive developments, particularly for low-income households.”

The upturn in confidence may boost retail sales into a recovery, following poor volumes in 2023, the Johannesburg-based lender said.

The economic outlook sub-index bounced back to -22 in the first quarter, from -28 previously, which was largely boosted by the confidence of high-income earners, who are more positive about their household finances as well as the nation’s prospects.

The household finances sub-index improved to +8, from a prior +3, the lender said. Although households are showing an improved willingness to spend, consumers remains wary of big-ticket items.

“Their ability to spend depends on their inflation adjusted after-tax income and the availability of credit,” FNB said.

In his budget in February, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana deliberately did not adjust income tax brackets to take account of inflation, which “will erode the real disposable income of taxpayers,” the bank said.

