What happens if your employer cuts your salary in Ontario?
-
-
6:01
Inflation, geopolitics weighing on tourism industry
-
13:41
Project Liberty bid for TikTok assets part of plan to build 'a better internet'
-
7:15
Waabi CEO aims to launch driverless trucks 'faster and safer than everybody else'
-
8:07
Put Shopify in your shopping cart, says Evercore's Mark Mahaney
-
'I live in hell': Anti-growth fervour grips U.S. South after pandemic boom
-
8:37
'50-50 chance' that AI outsmarts humanity, Geoffrey Hinton says
-
-
6h ago
Bank of Canada to explain its pandemic actions as political tides shift7:33
Bank of Canada to explain its pandemic actions as political tides shift
The Bank of Canada is doing a formal review of its pandemic-era policies, when it bought hundreds of billions in government bonds to suppress interest rates. It may represent a last chance for Governor Tiff Macklem to explain himself before one of his fiercest critics comes to power.
-
Jun 217:00
'Deeply unfair': CFIB calls on federal government to scrap capital gains tax increase
With less than a week before Canada’s capital gains tax inclusion rate is set to rise, the country’s largest small-business association is renewing calls for the federal government to scrap the change or risk negatively impacting thousands of enterprises and their owners.
-
8h ago7:53
Workers on strike after failing to reach deal with Bombardier by deadline, union says
More than a thousand Bombardier aircraft assembly workers went on strike as of Sunday after their union failed to reach an agreement with the company.
-
38m ago8:25
Alberta regulator projects 17 per cent growth in oilsands production by 2033
The regulator responsible for overseeing Alberta's oil and gas sector has released a new report projecting the province's oilsands production will grow by more than 17 per cent by 2033.
-
3h ago
Enbridge working with First Nations on Saskatchewan wind project
Enbridge Inc., a Canadian energy company, is working with six indigenous groups to develop a wind farm in southeast Saskatchewan that can deliver enough power for 100,000 homes.
-
Jun 20
Homebuyers in Canada bet on more rate cuts with adjustable loans5:13
Homebuyers in Canada bet on more rate cuts with adjustable loans
Canadian homebuyers are increasingly opting for variable-rate mortgages as expectations build that policymakers are about to provide further relief on borrowing costs.
-
14h ago6:06
Bitcoin extends drop after one of crypto's worst weeks of 2024
Losses are piling up in the crypto market after its second-worst weekly decline of 2024, a reflection of cooling demand for Bitcoin exchange-traded funds and uncertainty over monetary policy.
-
4h ago4:37
Paladin Energy buying Fission Uranium in stock deal valued at $1.1 billion
Fission Uranium Corp. has signed a deal to be acquired by Australian company Paladin Energy Ltd. in an all-stock agreement valued at about $1.1 billion.
-
Jun 19
Canada can’t meet goal of 100 per cent EV sales by 2035, automakers say5:46
Canada can’t meet goal of 100 per cent EV sales by 2035, automakers say
Automakers in Canada say it’s doubtful there will be enough consumer demand for electric vehicles to reach the government’s target of phasing out new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035.
-
8h ago6:35
Alberta oil and gas sector exceeded flaring limit in 2023, data shows
For the first time, Alberta's oil and gas industry has exceeded the province's own regulatory limit for natural gas flaring.
-
8h ago8:07
Target aims to expand its online marketplace with Shopify partnership
Target Corp. is partnering with e-commerce specialist Shopify Inc. to expand its marketplace for third-party merchants, as the big-box retailer seeks to catch up with larger competitors Walmart Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.
-
Jun 216:12
Canada's China EV tariff plan draws debate over best approach
Automotive and environmental groups are at odds over how far Canada should go in imposing new tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government weighs levies to protect the domestic industry.
-
Jun 216:02
Online mortgage lender Nesto acquires mortgage finance company CMLS Group
Online mortgage lender Nesto says it has acquired mortgage finance company CMLS Group.
-
Jun 18
Canada's economy 'set to turn a corner': TD Economics3:28
Canada's economy 'set to turn a corner': TD Economics
Canada’s economy appears to be positioned for a rebound after experiencing weakness last year, but consumer spending is expected to be impacted by higher borrowing costs, tighter immigration policy and a softer labour market, according to a report.
-
20h ago7:50
Markets today: S&P 500 rebounds as all megacaps but Nvidia rise
The stock market wiped out earlier losses as several big tech names pushed higher, outweighing a slide in Nvidia Corp.
-
Jun 218:35
AI companies focusing on production over promises in 2024: Cohere co-founder
In an interview with BNN Bloomberg on Wednesday, Nick Frosst, co-founder of Cohere says the science-fiction-styled doomsday scenario some fear will emerge from AI is not realistic.