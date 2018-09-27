(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s Constitutional Court ordered former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini to pay a portion of the costs related to legal processes stemming from a dispute over the country’s welfare-grants system.

The court will also send documents to the National Prosecuting Authority to determine whether Dlamini should be held liable for perjury, after she submitted false information to the court, Judge Johan Froneman said in a ruling delivered Thursday in Johannesburg.

