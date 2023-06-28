(Bloomberg) -- South Africa plans to challenge a court ruling which found the cancellation of special permits for Zimbabwean nationals that gives them the right to live and work in the country is unlawful and unconstitutional.

The Pretoria High Court on Wednesday barred officials from arresting and deporting holders of the so-called Zimbabwe Exemption Permits should they not have any valid exemption certificate in their passports, according to the ruling.

The permits that were set to expire this month before the department granted a six-month extension would have resulted in at least 178,000 Zimbabwean nationals having to return home.

The decision will not go unchallenged as it sets “a dangerous precedent,” the Department of Home Affairs said a day after the ruling.

The Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi “believes that the decision he took was correct and took into consideration all the interests and rights implicated, including those of children,” the department said in an emailed statement.

The Helen Suzman Foundation, a civil-rights group, filed the lawsuit in June last year as it said the decision to cancel the permits had been taken without public consultation.

An official at the Helen Suzman Foundation didn’t respond to a call and text message requesting comment.

The court gave the government until the end of 2024 to fix the process.

