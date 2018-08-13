(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s top court ruled that the appointment of the nation’s chief prosecutor, Shaun Abrahams, was invalid because his predecessor was unlawfully removed from office, and ordered President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint a replacement within 90 days.

The ruling is a boost for Ramaphosa, who has pledged to stamp out graft since he took office in February, when the ruling party forced Jacob Zuma to step down after a scandal-marred tenure. Abrahams had been accused by opposition parties and rights groups of delaying decisions to prosecute Zuma and his allies who’d been accused of graft.

Mxolisi Nxasana was paid the “obscenely huge amount” of 17.3 million rand ($1.9 million) to step down as head of the National Prosecuting Authority and there was an inference that Zuma had sought to buy him out of office, Constitutional Court Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga said in a ruling in Johannesburg on Monday. The appointment of Abrahams as head of the NPA in place of Nxasana was therefore constitutionally invalid, the judge said, upholding a similar ruling by the High Court.

Nxasana’s removal “was an abuse of power. Advocate Abrahams benefited from this abuse of power. It matters not that he may have been unaware of the abuse of power,” Madlanga said. “It would therefore not be just and equitable to retain him as this would not vindicate the rule of law.”

The court ordered Nxasana to repay money he received as a settlement because he’d agreed to vacate his office in May 2015, and said his reappointment as chief prosecutor couldn’t be justified and wouldn’t restore stability at the NPA.

The application to overturn Abrahams’ appointment was brought by civil-rights groups Freedom Under Law and Corruption Watch. Abrahams has said he always complied with the law.

