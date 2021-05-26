(Bloomberg) -- The number of confirmed Covid-19 infections rose 17% in South Africa over the past week and the positivity rate of tests administered is climbing, the Department of Health said.

The country reported a rate of 35.4 new cases per 100,000 people over the seven days to May 25, the department said in a statement. Of tests administered, 11% were positive, an increase from a level a week earlier that wasn’t disclosed.

The hospitalization rate rose 11.9% over the week, while the death rate climbed by 29.3%, the department said. Just over 3,000 new infections were reported in the 24 hours until Tuesday.

South Africa has the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases and deaths in Africa, with more than 1.64 million people infected and almost 56,000 dead. The country, which has a population of about 60 million, has vaccinated 700,000 people.

