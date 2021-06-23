(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s daily Covid-19 infections rose to 17,493, the highest number recorded in the country’s third resurgence of the virus.

The number of infections, announced by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases on Wednesday, is the highest since Jan. 14. Of those tested 24.9% were positive for Covid-19 and 62% of the new infections were in the commercial hub of Gauteng, the NICD said.

The number excess deaths, thought to be a more accurate representation of mortality from Covid-19 than official statistics, in the week to Jun. 13 was also the highest since the last week of January, according to a separate report released on Wednesday by the South African Medical Research Council. While 3,124 deaths more than would normally be expected occurred in that week, 884 were officially attributed to the coronavirus, the SAMRC said.

