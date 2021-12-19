South African Energy Minister Mantashe Gets Covid a Second Time

(Bloomberg) -- South African Minister of Minerals and Energy Gwede Mantashe tested positive for Covid-19 after experiencing mild symptoms, the second time he’s contracted the virus.

The minister is in good spirits and in self-isolation, the presidency said in a statement on Sunday.

Mantashe, 66, was hospitalized last year with Covid.

South Africa registered a record 26,976 daily infections on Dec. 15 amid a fourth wave of cases that’s being driven by the omicron variant.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa also tested positive for Covid-19 on Dec. 12 and is making good progress, according to an earlier statement.

