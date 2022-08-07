(Bloomberg) -- South African power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. has lifted the current round of power production curbs, partly due to low weekend demand.

The current round of blackouts, known locally as loadshedding, started on Aug. 3 after 11 days without interruptions. Loadshedding has been suspended, Eskom said in a statement on Sunday.

The company appealed to South Africans to use electricity sparingly “especially during these uncertain times on the power system.”

