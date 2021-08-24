(Bloomberg) -- South African former cabinet minister Bathabile Dlamini faces prosecution for perjury, the Centre for Applied Legal Studies said.

The charges relate to her testimony at an inquiry by the Constitutional Court in 2018 into a crisis over social-grant payments, the body said in a statement on Tuesday. A summons was issued for her to appear in the Johannesburg Regional Court on Sept. 21, it said.

The decision to prosecute Dlamini was made by the Director of Public Prosecutions in Gauteng province, the CALS said.

The Constitutional Court accused Dlamini, a former minister of social development, of perjury in 2018. Dlamini in 2017 took responsibility for the welfare department’s failure to find a new service provider to handle grants payments, after the Constitutional Court ruled in 2014 that a contract with Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. to handle the payouts was invalid.

