(Bloomberg) -- National excess deaths, seen as a more precise way of measuring total fatalities from the coronavirus, rose to 203,000 during the coronavirus pandemic, the South African Medical Research Council said.

The number of excess deaths, which is measured against a historical average, recorded between May 3, 2020 and July 17 this year, the SAMRC said in a report Wednesday. Thats about triple the official death toll of about 68,000 from the disease.

The number of excess deaths rose for a fifth week in South Africa to 10,000 in the week to July 17 as a third wave of infections continues to take hold in the country. That exceeded the peak of a first wave of infections in July last year but was below the 15,926 recorded at the peak of the second in January.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.