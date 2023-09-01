(Bloomberg) -- A gauge measuring South African manufacturer sentiment increased more than expected in August, driven by a sharp jump in business activity.

Absa Group Ltd.’s purchasing managers’ index, compiled by the Bureau for Economic Research, rose to 49.7 from 47.3 in July, the Johannesburg-based lender said Friday in an emailed statement. That was well above the median of five economists’ estimates in a Bloomberg survey of 47.6, but still below 50 — indicating contraction in an industry that accounts for about 14% of South Africa’s gross domestic product.

The business activity index climbed to a seven-month high of 50 from 38.1 a month earlier. “Even so, at 50, the index is pointing to flat month-on-month growth in manufacturing production,” the lender said.

Activity in the sector was disrupted in July by more intense power outages and attacks on trucks that led to delivery delays.

The flat growth in manufacturing production in August may be attributed to a week-long taxi strike in the Western Cape province, with anecdotal evidence suggesting that several manufacturing facilities were impacted by worker absenteeism, the lender said.

Some stores owned by Woolworths Holdings Ltd. and other retailers ran out of fresh produce because of disruptions to deliveries and staff shortages, and some outlets shut or reduced their operating hours.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.