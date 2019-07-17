(Bloomberg) -- A judicial commission that’s probing graft during former South African President Jacob Zuma’s rule adjourned until Friday after his lawyers objected to the panel’s line of questioning and threatened to walk out.

The break would give the panel and Zuma and his lawyers time to find common ground to ensure proceedings could continue, said Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who heads the inquiry.

Zondo invited Zuma to respond to allegations that he facilitated the looting of state funds, took bribes and flaunted government processes. Zuma testified that he’s the victim of a conspiracy by foreign and domestic intelligence agencies intent on ousting and discrediting him and denied any wrongdoing.

To contact the reporter on this story: Mike Cohen in Cape Town at mcohen21@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Paul Richardson at pmrichardson@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.