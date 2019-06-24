(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s anti-graft obudsman denied a report by the Johannesburg-based Sunday Times newspaper that it is investigating fresh money-laundering allegations related to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign to win control of the ruling party.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is looking into a complaint by the main opposition Democratic Alliance about a 500,000 rand ($34,791) donation Ramaphosa’s campaign received from a company that’s been implicated in paying bribes to senior government officials, according to her spokesman Oupa Segalwe. Her office has no knowledge of claims by the Sunday Times that it is looking into payments of 400 million rand, he said by phone from Johannesburg.

