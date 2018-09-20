South African Hawks Move In as Some on MPC Seek Rate Increase

(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s Monetary Policy Committee, which held its benchmark rate Thursday, is starting to lean toward tighter policy for the first time in more than two years. With the inflation trajectory moving away from the mid-point of the central bank’s target band, three of the panel’s seven members voted to raise the benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 6.75 percent.

To contact the reporter on this story: Rene Vollgraaff in Johannesburg at rvollgraaff@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Gordon Bell at gbell16@bloomberg.net, Ana Monteiro

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.