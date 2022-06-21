1h ago
South African Health Minister Backs Dropping Remaining Covid Curbs
(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s Health Minister Joe Phaahla has recommended dropping the country’s remaining coronavirus-related restrictions.
These include the wearing of masks and curbs on gathering sizes. Phaahla made those proposals following the decline in hospitalizations and reported cases, according to a statement dated June 20.
The cabinet will discuss the proposals in coming days, he said.
