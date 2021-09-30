(Bloomberg) --

Six South African health department officials who were linked to a corruption scandal will be suspended from their posts on Thursday pending a disciplinary hearing and the formalization of charges against them, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said.

The move follows the release of a report by the nation’s Special Investigating Unit, which found that a 150 million rand ($9.9 million) communications contract was irregularly awarded to a company headed by close associates of Zweli Mkhize, who quit as health minister last month.

