(Bloomberg) -- South African inflation slowed amid a sharp decline in fuel prices although other categories remained elevated, sending mixed signals to the central bank, which has cautioned it remains wary of ongoing cost pressures.

The consumer price index rose 5.5% in November from a year earlier after a 5.9% gain in October, Pretoria-based Statistics South Africa said Wednesday in a statement. That was slightly above the 5.4% median of 16 economists’ estimates in a Bloomberg survey.

The latest reading sets inflation nearer to the midpoint of the central bank’s target band of 3% to 6%, where it prefers to anchor price-growth expectations. Policymakers have held their benchmark rate at a 14-year high of 8.25% since May. But tamer readings on inflation — if sustained — could encourage them to consider rate cuts in the first half of 2024.

Investors following the data release were fully pricing a quarter percentage point rate cut in May, with some betting on a half-point reduction.

Month on month, the CPI fell 0.1% in November versus a 0.9% increase in October.

Core inflation, which excludes food and energy costs, ticked up to 4.5% in November from 4.4% the month before. Economists expected it to show a matching 4.4% increase in November.

Boiled Eggs

Annual food-price inflation quickened to a four-month high of 9%, mainly driven by chicken-portion prices, which rose 7.3%, from 5.5% in the prior month, as an outbreak of avian flu continued to disrupt the country’s poultry market. Egg prices climbed 10.6% on a monthly basis, pushing the annual inflation rate for eggs to a boiling 39.9%.

Kim Silberman, an economist and macro strategist at Matrix Fund Managers, said elevated food prices will probably prevent overall inflation heading quickly below 5% and therefore the central bank won’t be hasty to cut interest rates.

“We’re going to see some inflationary pressures because of the logistics constraints. It’s going to have supply implications,” she said, referring to chronic congestion problems at South Africa’s ports and and on its freight-rail network. The weakness of the rand was also a factor in forestalling a rate cut, she said.

South Africa’s currency, which can influence inflation via its impact on import prices, has slipped more than 10% this year to around 19 rand to the dollar.

“If the rand was sitting at 17, then possibly. But with the rand looking like it is, it could go to 20,” Silberman said. “They’re going to be hesitant.”

--With assistance from Colleen Goko and Robert Brand.

(Updates with analyst comment in ninth paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.