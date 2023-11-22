(Bloomberg) -- South African annual inflation quickened to a five-month high in October, a reading that’s unlikely to persuade the central bank to hike rates as the acceleration is likely to be temporary.

The consumer price index rose 5.9%, compared with 5.4% in September, Pretoria-based Statistics South Africa said Wednesday in a statement on its website. That exceeded the median estimate of 5.6% by 19 economists in a Bloomberg survey, in which the highest forecast was 5.8%.

While inflation moved further away from the midpoint of the central bank’s 3% to 6% target range, where it prefers to anchor expectations, softer oil prices and the rand’s appreciation against the dollar since the monetary policy committee last met on Sept. 21 may result in price-growth easing in the coming months. In addition, core inflation, which excludes food and energy costs, slowed to 4.4% from 4.5% in September.

“Although fuel price pressures were widely anticipated, no-one had forecast a spike back in year-on-year headline inflation,” said Razia Khan, chief economist for Africa and the Middle East at Standard Chartered Plc in London. “Inflation will still slow after the new year. But the higher starting point is relevant for the inflation trajectory. This will not allow the SARB to sound dovish any time soon, and certainly not tomorrow.”

Forward-rate agreements starting in a month — used to speculate on borrowing costs — show traders are pricing in a less than 10% chance of a quarter-point decrease in the benchmark rate on the eve of the South African Reserve Bank’s decision. That compares with a 40% chance of a 25 basis-point hike at the start of the month.

Yields on local-currency bonds maturing in 2035 were up 16 basis points from closing levels to 11.63%. The rand traded 0.1% stronger at 18.6187 against the dollar at 10:09 a.m. in Johannesburg.

All 22 economists polled in a Bloomberg rate-decision survey forecast the MPC will leave borrowing costs unchanged, with several expecting it to maintain a hawkish tone. A hold would be the third in a row, after 10 previous hikes of a combined 475 basis points took the benchmark rate to 8.25%.

The biggest contributors to the uptick in inflation were food and non-alcoholic beverages and transports costs, which jumped 8.7% and 7.4% respectively. The increase in the food index was driven by higher prices for poultry-related products, including eggs, that have come under increased upward pressure due to the outbreak of avian flu.

