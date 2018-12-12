(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s inflation rate jumped to the highest level since May last year as surging transport costs continue to weigh on the economy.

Consumer prices rose 5.2 percent from a year earlier compared with 5.1 percent in October, Pretoria-based Statistics South Africa said in a statement Wednesday. The median estimate of 17 economists surveyed by Bloomberg was for 5.1 percent.

Key Insights:

The unexpected acceleration in inflation may ease criticism of the central bank’s decision to raise interest rates last month as the headline number moves further away from the mid-point of its target range.

Fuel prices had jumped 19 percent over the past 12 months after the rand weakened against the dollar, offsetting a decline in crude costs.

The Reserve Bank will decide again on rates on Jan. 17, with forward-rate agreements seeing a small chance of a 25 basis-point hike.

