South Africa’s unemployment rate unexpectedly declined for a second consecutive quarter, even as flooding devastated a major transportation hub and electricity outages intensified.

The jobless rate decreased to 33.9% in the three months through June from 34.5% in the previous quarter, Statistics South Africa said Tuesday in a report released in the capital, Pretoria. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of five economists was 35%.

The rate is still the highest on a list of 82 countries and the eurozone monitored by Bloomberg. The International Monetary Fund projects South Africa’s unemployment rate will reach 35.2% this year, the highest in the world, though data for some countries is unavailable.

The social services, finance and trade sectors were among the biggest drivers of job growth during the quarter. Unemployment according to the expanded definition stood at 44.1%, compared with 45.5% in th prior quarter, meaning almost half of the people who were available to work weren’t looking for a job.

The official jobless rate in Africa’s most industrialized economy has exceeded 20% for at least two decades. That’s largely due to sluggish economic growth, and strict labor laws and bureaucratic hurdles that have weighed on the ability of local companies to hire additional workers. Analysts also cite an education system that doesn’t provide adequate skills and apartheid-era spatial planning that makes it difficult for job seekers to enter and remain in the formal workforce.

In the second quarter, heavy rains in the eastern KwaZulu-Natal province, the second-biggest contributor to South Africa’s gross domestic product, triggered floods and landslides that washed away roads, bridges and houses, and wrecked infrastructure at sub-Saharan Africa’s biggest container port.

Together with electricity blackouts, the damage weighed on employment prospects -- power outages took place for more than half of the days in the second quarter, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Joblessness, rising food and fuel prices and an aggressive interest-rate hiking cycle pose a threat to social stability in an economy still reeling from several Covid-19 lockdowns and deadly riots in 2021. South Africa is one of the most unequal countries in the world, and 14 million people out of a population of 60 million are experiencing food poverty, the World Bank said in an April 2020 report.

Extreme inequality, poverty and high unemployment are seen as a legacy of the apartheid system that disadvantaged the Black majority.

Welfare Payments

Consumer confidence is languishing at a seven-quarter low and sentiment about future prospects is the worst since the mid-1980s, when the country faced a surge in violent opposition to White-minority rule. That threatens to further weigh on household consumption, which accounts for about two-thirds of GDP.

It could also complicate efforts to reduce fiscal deficits and debt, with the government considering widening the welfare net in a country where almost half of the population receives at least one social grant.

South Africa will spend 3.9% of GDP on welfare, mostly in the form of child-support grants and pensions, in the current fiscal year. That’s more than most countries and will amount to 248.3 billion rand ($14.6 billion).

The governing African National Congress wants to create as many as 2 million new jobs before elections in 2024, a task that may be difficult to achieve. It failed to meet its targeted unemployed rate of 14% by 2020. That was part of its 2012 National Development Plan, the fifth economic blueprint formally adopted since it came to power almost three decades ago.

