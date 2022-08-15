(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s biggest labor-union federation will stage a national strike Aug. 24 to protest against the rising cost of fuel and food and continuing power cuts.

The planned work stoppage will also represent “a response by the workers to the ongoing class warfare directed at them by both public and private sector employers,” the Congress of South African Trade Unions said in an emailed statement on Monday. Further details about the strike will be announced on Aug. 18, it said.

The rival South African Federation of Trade Unions also plans to hold a national strike on Aug. 24, News 24 reported on Aug. 5.

