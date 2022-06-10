(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the law must be allowed to take its course and due process must be followed in relation to a robbery at his game farm in the northern Limpopo province and that he would not comment on speculation and allegations that had been made about the crime.

“I will not be responding to all these matters raised around this on the advice that I have received,” Ramaphosa said in an address to lawmakers in Cape Town on Friday.

Last week, former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid criminal charges against the president, accusing him of concealing the theft of more than $4 million from the Phala Phala farm in February 2020. Ramaphosa previously confirmed that money he earned from the sale of animals was taken while he was attending an African Union summit in Ethiopia, but far less than Fraser alleged, and denied doing anything wrong.

