(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s lawmakers have the go-ahead to set up a panel that will assess whether the nation’s graft ombudsman Busisiwe Mkhwebane is fit to hold office.

That comes after the nation’s top court overruled a lower court finding disqualifying a judge from sitting on a panel that previously decided Mkhwebane had a prima facie case to answer. The Constitutional Court upheld the lower court’s ruling that she is entitled to legal representation during the upcoming process.

The probe will be the precursor to a vote to remove , a decision that will require backing from two-thirds of lawmakers. Since her appointment in 2016, Mkhwebane has had several of her rulings overturned by the courts and been accused of taking sides in factional battles within the ruling party -- an allegation she denies.

The case at the Constitutional Court was brought by the parliamentary speaker and the main opposition Democratic Alliance.

Mkhwebane has been a thorn in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s side, instituting a probe into allegations that he misled lawmakers about a campaign donation and more recently one into an alleged breach of ethics by him, without providing details on the infringement.

