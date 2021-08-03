(Bloomberg) -- South African lawmakers plan to probe the country’s emergency power procurement program, the bulk of which was won by Turkey’s Karpowership.

A program and terms of reference will be drawn up by the Mineral Resources and Energy Portfolio Committee, its chairman, Zet Luzipo, a lawmaker for the ruling African National Congress, said on Tuesday.

Gwede Mantashe, the energy minister, will be the first to testify and DNG Energy, a losing bidder that has filed a lawsuit alleging corruption in the process, will also be invited to speak, he said.

The tender aims to provide South Afirca with about 2,000 megawatts of power by August next year and is yet to be finalized as the date for so-called financial close has been extended by two months until the end of September.

The appointment of Karpowership, which produces power from gas-fired plants mounted on ships, as a preferred bidder has been challenged by DNG and environmentalists.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.