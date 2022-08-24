South African Leader Rules Out Imminent Cabinet Changes, BD Says

(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa informed his closest aides that he’s not planning any major changes to his cabinet before the governing African National Congress’s elective conference in December, Business Day reported, citing people it didn’t identify.

Speculation over imminent changes to the cabinet increased when Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana was accused of sexual assault earlier this month. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Ramaphosa would immediately replace Godongwana if the National Prosecuting Authority pursues a criminal case against him, the paper said.

Ramaphosa’s spokesman, Vincent Magwenya did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

