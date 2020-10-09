(Bloomberg) --

A South African judicial panel probing corruption during former President Jacob Zuma’s rule said it will compel him to appear before it to answer questions after he refused to do so voluntarily.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who heads the panel, agreed on Friday to issue a summons to Zuma to appear on Nov. 16.

Zuma appeared before the panel last year, but withdrew from the proceedings after his lawyers objected to the line of questioning and argued that he was being unfairly cross-examined.

“Mr. Zuma’s evidence is both necessary and desirable for the commission,” said Paul Pretorius, the head of the panel’s legal team.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who succeeded Zuma in February 2018, has estimated that more than 500 billion rand ($30 billion ) was looted from state coffers during Zuma’s rule. Zuma denies any wrongdoing.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.