(Bloomberg) -- An investigation into South Africa’s worst riots since the end of apartheid may spur President Cyril Ramaphosa to take action against his embattled police chief.

The panel that probed the causes of the unrest in which 354 people died criticized the breakdown in the relationship between between Commissioner Khehla Sitole and Police Minister Bheki Cele. Tensions between the two men led to a failure to “communicate effectively” and an inadequate response from police during the week of violence and looting, it said.

“The minister and the national commissioner are poles apart in their interpretation of how the events of July could have been managed, if at all,” the panel said in a 152-page report published by the presidency on Monday. “This is a matter of concern, as it narrows the grounds for consensus within the senior leadership of the police on what needs to be corrected going forward.”

Cele has sought Sitole’s dismissal for defying him. Sitole last year lost an appeal against a High Court judgment that found he put the interests of the ruling African National Congress ahead of the country’s. Ramaphosa wrote to Sitole in September warning him that he may set up a probe into his fitness to hold office.

More than 60 people are murdered each day in South Africa, and rampant criminality has been cited as a major deterrent to investment. Ramaphosa and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana have both hinted that the security agencies’ may be allocated additional resources in this month’s budget.

Read: South African Policing Funds Go Unspent Despite Rampant Crime

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.