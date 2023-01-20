(Bloomberg) -- The South African Post Office plans to reduce its working hours and retrench employees in a bid to cut its wage bill, Chief Executive Officer Nomkhita Mona said.

The state-owned company has been in a “downward spiral” since 2004, when it last posted a profit, and staff-related costs account for 68% of its total expenditure, Mona said in an interview with Johannesburg-based radio station SAfm on Friday.

The Post Office, mindful of South Africa’s sluggish economy and high unemployment, will prioritize reducing its working hours, before implementing a longer-term plan to cut staff, Mona said.

