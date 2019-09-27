(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed members of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, to “ensure greater coherence and consistency in the implementation of economic policy.”

The Council is an independent body chaired by Ramaphosa which brings together economists and technical experts drawn from academia, the private sector, labor, community, think tanks and other constituencies, the Presidency said in a statement Friday. The members are appointed to serve a three-year term and will initially meet quarterly. The appointments are effective Oct. 1.

Members of the council include Benno Ndulu, who served as the governor of the Bank of Tanzania from 2008 until 2018, and Dani Rodrik, professor of international political economy at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, First National Bank’s chief economist and Wandile Sihlobo, head of agribusiness research at the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa have also been appointed.

