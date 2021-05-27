(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will no longer appear at a commission of inquiry into state corruption next week, the commission said.

Ramaphosa had been scheduled to give testimony before the panel headed by deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on May 31 and June 1. No reason was given for the cancelation and the commission will provide further information in due course, commission spokesman Mbuyiselo Stemela said in a message sent by WhatsApp.

Ramaphosa’s acting spokesman, Tyrone Seale, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment sent by text message.

