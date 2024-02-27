(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa nominated Mandisa Maya as the country’s first female chief justice, two years after she was overlooked for the role.

If her appointment is confirmed, Maya will take over from Raymond Zondo when his term at the Constitutional Court ends on Aug. 31, according to a statement from the Presidency.

While the country’s Judicial Service Commission recommended Maya for the top job in 2022, Ramaphosa chose Zondo instead and named her as his deputy. Four of the highest court’s 10 judges are women.

Ramaphosa has invited the leaders of political parties to make submissions on Maya’s suitability to be chief justice. He also nominated Dumisani Zondi as deputy president of the Supreme Court of Appeal, according to the same statement.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.