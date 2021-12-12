(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for Covid-19 and is receiving treatment for mild symptoms.

“The president, who is fully vaccinated, is in self-isolation in Cape Town and has delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the next week,” the presidency said in a statement on Sunday.

Ramaphosa, 69, was vaccinated against coronavirus with the Johnson & Johnson shot in February.

