(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8 p.m. on Monday about the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, his office said in an e-mailed statement.

The country has seen a sharp fall in new Covid-19 infections over the past eight days, and calls have been mounting for the government to relax a ban on alcohol sales, reopen the nation’s land borders and allow access to beaches and public parks.

