1h ago
South African President Ramaphosa to Address Nation on Virus Response
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8 p.m. on Monday about the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, his office said in an e-mailed statement.
The country has seen a sharp fall in new Covid-19 infections over the past eight days, and calls have been mounting for the government to relax a ban on alcohol sales, reopen the nation’s land borders and allow access to beaches and public parks.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.