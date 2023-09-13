Sep 13, 2023
South African President Removes Graft Ombudsman From Office
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa removed the nation’s graft ombudsman from office, two days after lawmakers decided to fire her.
A majority of lawmakers voted on Sept. 11 to dismiss Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on grounds of misconduct and incompetence.
“President Ramaphosa has informed Advocate Mkhwebane of the action to remove her from the Office of the Public Protector,” the presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.
Read More: South African Lawmakers Fire Controversial Graft Ombudsman
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
