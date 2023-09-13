(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa removed the nation’s graft ombudsman from office, two days after lawmakers decided to fire her.

A majority of lawmakers voted on Sept. 11 to dismiss Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on grounds of misconduct and incompetence.

“President Ramaphosa has informed Advocate Mkhwebane of the action to remove her from the Office of the Public Protector,” the presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.

