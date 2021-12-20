1h ago
South African President Returns to Duty After Recovering From Covid
Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa returned to duty after recovering from Covid-19.
The president ended his period of self-isolation and will chair the final cabinet meeting of the year on Dec. 22, the presidency said in a statement Monday.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
