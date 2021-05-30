1h ago
South African President to Address Nation on Covid Response Plan
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation Sunday to showcase his government’s response to rising virus cases.
Ramaphosa will speak at 7 p.m. local time., his office said in a text message. The president’s speech comes after meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council and the Cabinet, according to his office.
Authorities have been warning about a third wave as the nation reported a 33% jump in daily infections on May 26. The central bank said the virus “remains a near-term threat.”
