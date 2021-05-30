(Bloomberg) --

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation Sunday to showcase his government’s response to rising virus cases.

Ramaphosa will speak at 7 p.m. local time., his office said in a text message. The president’s speech comes after meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council and the Cabinet, according to his office.

Authorities have been warning about a third wave as the nation reported a 33% jump in daily infections on May 26. The central bank said the virus “remains a near-term threat.”

