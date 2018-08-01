(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will set up an inquiry to probe whether the deputy head of public prosecutions and a special director at the body are fit to hold office.

Ramaphosa has asked Nomgcobo Jiba, the deputy national director and Lawrence Mrwebi, a special director, to make submissions by Aug. 10 on why they shouldn’t be suspending pending the inquiry, his office said in an emailed statement Wednesday.

“Doubt about the fitness and integrity of anyone in so senior a position as you hold jeopardizes this trust and the ability of the National Prosecuting Authority as a whole,” Ramaphosa said in letters to the two advocates, according to the email.

The Supreme Court of Appeal overturned a ruling that called for both lawyers to be struck off the roll of advocates. They were both removed after a judge found them not to be fit and proper for their positions. The General Council of the Bar of South Africa had called for their removal for their handling of three politically sensitive cases.

