(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority is expected to decide on Monday whether or not to press or withdraw sexual-assault charges against Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.

Godongwana was accused earlier this month of sexual harassment by an employee at the Kruger National Park who was offering massage services to guests in their rooms. The minister’s office issued a statement last weekend denying the allegation, a stance that he reiterated to the police on Aug. 18.

“The docket will be delivered to the office of the Directors of Public Prosecutions today for either a decision to prosecute or to obtain further instructions,” Monica Nyuswa, a spokeswoman for the National Prosecuting Authority in the eastern Mpumalanga province, said by phone on Monday.

Godongwana, who has been finance minister since August 2021, previously said he’ll step down if charged, in compliance with the governing African National Congress’s so-called step-aside rule. That would mean the investor-friendly finance chief will no longer participate in policy making just two months before a key budget update to parliament. It would place pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose options to find a replacement finance minister within his executive are limited.

The minister’s office wouldn’t comment further on the case.

“I can’t comment on whether the case has been withdrawn or not because I don’t know,” spokesman Mfuneko Toyana said in an emailed response to questions “That is for the police and the national prosecuting authorities to decide and announce.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.