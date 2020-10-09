(Bloomberg) --

The premier of South Africa’s Gauteng province, the nation’s economic hub, removed the head of the health department over corruption allegations.

Premier David Makhura said he discharged Member of the Executive Council Bandile Masuku after receiving a preliminary report from the police’s Special Investigating Unit on the allegations.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in August appointed a government committee to investigate alleged corruption associated with the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Those alleged to have benefited include Masuku and Khusela Diko, Ramaphosa’s spokeswoman, who were both forced to vacate their positions.

