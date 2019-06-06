46m ago
South African Rand Weakens to Lowest Level Since October
(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s rand weakened above 15 per dollar for the first time since October, extending a decline sparked by the worst quarterly economic contraction in a decade.
The currency weakened as much as 0.9% to 15.0081 per dollar, and traded at 14.9965 by 4:59 p.m. in Johannesburg.
