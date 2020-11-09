(Bloomberg) -- The National Energy Regulator of South Africa will on Nov. 11 consider approving the procurement of 2,500 megawatts of nuclear power.

The regulator will consider approving a so-called section 34 determination for the program, which enables the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy to undertake a bidding process for private producers to build nuclear power facilities, it said in a Twitter posting outlining the agenda for the meeting.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.