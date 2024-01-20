(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s newly formed political party, Rise Mzansi, pledged to tackle constraints to investment and employment ahead of the nation’s 2024 vote.

More than 350 parties are currently eligible to contest the 2024 election where the ruling African National Congress is expected to lose ground after 30 years in office. The Rise Mzansi party was launched in April and is led by Songezo Zibi, a former communications official at Barclays Africa Ltd and journalist.

“South Africa now spends more money paying interest on loans than we do on policing, health, infrastructure and other needs,” Zibi said at the launch of the party’s manifesto in the capital, Pretoria, on Saturday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has yet to set a date for the election which must take place by August.

“We must grow the economy at 6% or more each year. When the economy grows, businesses grow, more people get hired, and businesses pay more tax to the government,” Zibi said. “We cannot keep borrowing while not using those borrowings to grow the economy.”

The party has identified ailing state owned companies Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd and Transnet SOC Ltd. as constraints to growth. Rise Mzansi’s policies call for more public investment in infrastructure, quality education, the cutting of regulatory red tape and fighting violent crimes.

Support for the ruling ANC party dipped to 57.5% in the last national elections in 2019, down from a peak of 69.7% in the 2004 vote in which Thabo Mbeki won a second term as president.

