(Bloomberg) -- A veteran leader of South Africa’s governing African National Congress quit over what he termed “endemic corruption” in the party.

Mavuso Msimang, the deputy president of the ANC Veterans League, castigated the party in a three-page letter of resignation that listed its failings, resulting in surging unemployment, rampant crime and the collapse of the state power and logistics companies.

“For several years now, the ANC has been wracked by endemic corruption, with devastating consequences on the governance of the country and the lives of poor people,” Msimang said. “The litany of economic and social woes – crime, unemployment, destitution – associated with my beloved African National Congress is not only embarrassing, but also defies enumeration.”

South Africa is gearing up for elections next year in which the ANC is at risk of losing its national majority for the first time since it came to power three decades ago. Africa’s most-industrialized economy is struggling with rolling power cuts, unemployment above 30% and gaping inequality that have all curbed growth.

ANC spokesman Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri didn’t respond to a request for comment sent by text message.

Fikile Mbalula, the ANC’s secretary-general, on Wednesday urged members of the Veterans League to stop undermining the party, which he said was focused on addressing “issues of integrity in the organization.”

