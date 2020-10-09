(Bloomberg) --

South Africa’s main stock index gains 0.5% by 9:37 a.m. in Johannesburg with Gold Fields Ltd. and AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. leading the advance as a weaker dollar boosts bullion and other metals prices. Banking stocks are supported by a stronger rand.

South Africa joins global peers in rising Friday as risk sentiment is bolstered by the White House’s signal that the Trump administration is again leaning toward a large-scale stimulus bill. Friday’s gains set the benchmark on course for a second week, with gauge up 1.1% since Monday.

Gauge of mining stocks rises for a third day, up 1.7% to the highest in more than a week. Sub-index of gold stocks rises for the second day, up 3.5% in the biggest intraday gain in more than three weeks as bullion prices jump after U.S. stimulus shift prompts dollar weakness. NOTE: Gold Climbs as Dollar Drops on U.S. Stimulus Shift Gold Fields +4.1%, AngloGold Ashanti +3.2%. Harmony Gold Mining Co. +3.2%, Pan African Resources Plc +2.3%, DRDGold Ltd. +1.9% Platinum firms +2.3% Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. +3.7%, Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. +2.7%, Northam Platinum Ltd. +1.8%, Anglo American Platinum Ltd. +1.4%, Royal Bafokeng Platinum Ltd. +2.5% Diversified mines Anglo American Plc +1%, BHP Group +0.6%, African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. +1.1%, Glencore +0.4%

Index of bank stocks rises 0.3% as the rand extends gains to a third day as the dollar weakens. Standard Bank Group Ltd. +0.2%, Investec Plc +1.1%, Absa Group Ltd. +0.4%, Nedbank Group Ltd. +0.4%

Foreigners remained net sellers of South African stocks for a fifth day Thursday, disposing of 1.88 billion rand worth of shares, according to exchange operator JSE Ltd.

