(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s main stock index fell, tracking declines in Asian markets amid caution over virus-related curbs, including new measures announced locally on Monday evening.

The benchmark FTSE/JSE Africa All Share index dropped 0.5% as of 9:18 a.m. in Johannesburg, dragged lower by its four largest members, with Naspers Ltd. down 0.6%, BHP Group Plc losing 1.2%, Richemont sliding 0.9% and Anglo American Plc declining 0.8%. The stocks account for about 46% of the index.

Elsewhere, fuels and chemicals producer Sasol Ltd. sank for a second day, dropping as much as 4.1%, as crude oil prices weakened.

NOTE: Oil Slips From Nine-Month High Amid Tighter Virus Restrictions

South Africa’s government will curb alcohol sales and close some of the nation’s beaches at the height of the summer-holiday season, among a series of new restrictions to rein in surging coronavirus infections. The country is fast-approaching 1 million infections, with 866,127 people having contracted the disease so far, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.

South African markets will be shut on Wednesday for the Day of Reconciliation public holiday.

Foreigners were net buyers of South African stocks for a seventh day on Monday, purchasing 680 million rand ($45 million) of local equities, according to exchange operator JSE Ltd.



