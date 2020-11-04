(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s main stock benchmark wiped out gains of as much as 0.8% Wednesday to be 0.6% lower as of 9:54 a.m. in Johannesburg as investor concerns about a contested U.S. election weakened sentiment toward riskier assets.

An index of South African banks slid 3.6% as the rand weakened as much as 2.3% against the dollar, with the close outcome of the American vote buffeting emerging-market currencies. President Donald Trump declared he had won re-election against Joe Biden and said he would ask the Supreme Court to intervene, even as several battleground states continue to count votes.

A gauge of local mining stocks dropped for the first day in three, falling 0.7%, led by declines in diversified miners. BHP Group Plc -1.2%, Anglo American Plc -1.2%, Gold Fields Ltd. -0.9%, Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd., -0.6%, Harmony Gold Mining Co. -1.9%, Northam Platinum Ltd. -1.3%

Weakness in the rand pulls bank stocks down, halting a two-day rally FirstRand Ltd. -3.7%, Standard Bank Group Ltd. -3%, Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd . -2.8%, Absa Group Ltd. -3.2%, Nedbank Group Ltd. -4.3%

Naspers Ltd., with a 20% weighting on the index, rose 2.9%, providing the biggest boost to the market as it rebounded from Tuesday’s 4.2% slump; subsidiary Prosus NV gained 2.8%

Rand hedge and index heavyweight Richemont extended gains for a third day, up 1.4%

Foreigners were net sellers of South African stocks Tuesday, disposing 695 million rand of local equities, according to exchange operator JSE Ltd

